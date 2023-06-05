nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress & UnityTX announce fall tour
Emo-pop/emo-rap artist nothing,nowhere. embraced some heavier music on his new album Void Eternal, which features contributions from modern metalcore torch-carriers SeeYouSpaceCowboy and Static Dress, and now he's announced a tour with support from both of those bands, plus Texas rap-metalcore band UnityTX. The five-week trek begins on September 5 in Burlington, VT and wraps up on October 12 in Santa Ana, CA. See all dates below.
The NYC show is on September 6 at Gramercy Theatre. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 9 at noon local, with various presales happening now.
NOTHING,NOWHERE. / SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY / STATIC DRESS / UNITYTX: 2023 TOUR
September 5th in Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
September 6th in New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
September 8th in Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
September 9th in Philadelphia, PA @ The TLA
September 10th in Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
September 12th in Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird
September 13th in Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
September 14th in Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot
September 16th in Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest*
September 17th in Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy
September 18th in Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs
September 20th in Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi
September 21st in Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life*
September 22nd in St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
September 23rd in Atlanta, GA @ Heaven @ The Masquerade
September 25th in Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
September 26th in Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
September 28th in Austin, TX @ Empire Garage
September 29th in Dallas, TX @ The Studio @ The Factory
October 1st in Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
October 2nd in Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater
October 3rd in Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
October 5th in Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock*
October 6th in Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
October 8th in Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
October 10th in Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent
October 11th in San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
October 12th in Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC
* = Festival (nothing,nowhere. only)