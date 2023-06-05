nothing,nowhere., SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Static Dress & UnityTX announce fall tour

Emo-pop/emo-rap artist nothing,nowhere. embraced some heavier music on his new album Void Eternal, which features contributions from modern metalcore torch-carriers SeeYouSpaceCowboy and Static Dress, and now he's announced a tour with support from both of those bands, plus Texas rap-metalcore band UnityTX. The five-week trek begins on September 5 in Burlington, VT and wraps up on October 12 in Santa Ana, CA. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on September 6 at Gramercy Theatre. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, June 9 at noon local, with various presales happening now.

nothing,nowhere. 2023 tour loading...

NOTHING,NOWHERE. / SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY / STATIC DRESS / UNITYTX: 2023 TOUR

September 5th in Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

September 6th in New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

September 8th in Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

September 9th in Philadelphia, PA @ The TLA

September 10th in Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

September 12th in Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird

September 13th in Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

September 14th in Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot

September 16th in Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest*

September 17th in Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy

September 18th in Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs

September 20th in Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi

September 21st in Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life*

September 22nd in St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

September 23rd in Atlanta, GA @ Heaven @ The Masquerade

September 25th in Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

September 26th in Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

September 28th in Austin, TX @ Empire Garage

September 29th in Dallas, TX @ The Studio @ The Factory

October 1st in Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

October 2nd in Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater

October 3rd in Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

October 5th in Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock*

October 6th in Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

October 8th in Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

October 10th in Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

October 11th in San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

October 12th in Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory OC

* = Festival (nothing,nowhere. only)