Noun (Marissa of Screaming Females) announces new EP ‘In The Shade’, shares title track

Screaming Females recently announced some fall tour dates, but that isn't all that frontwoman Marissa Paternoster has going on. She's announced a new EP from her project Noun, In The Shade, due out this summer via State Champion Records. She produced it with Eric Bennett at Lakehouse Studio in Asbury Park; Angie Boylan (Sleater-Kinney, Freezing Cold, Aye Nako, etc) plays drums on it, and Shanna Polley (Snakeskin) sings on track.

Marissa has also shared the first single, the title track, and you can watch the accompanying video, directed by Dawn Riddle, below. "Marissa asked me to make this video with only this guidance: do whatever you want," Dawn writes. "And obviously, like most of us, what I want is to see a lifesize Bart Simpson going through his quotidian existence. So here we see Bart, filled with bad boy energy, stifled by Springfield's suburban confines. He longs to be in the thick of the action, to grind bigger and better curbs, to feed his shorts to the world. But alas, he is still just a kid. The video follows his day, from solitary malaise, to hopeful kickdancing, to reflection both external and internal. As we watch the video we realize that we have all been Bart at some point in our lives. And understand that eventually we shall be Bart again. Ashes to ashes. Dust to dust. Bart to Bart. Amen."

Noun - In The Shade tracklist:

1. In The Shade

2. Heather

3. Speak To Me