Noveller released new album ‘Aphantasia’ for Bandcamp Friday

Sarah Lipstate has released a new Noveller album, Aphantasia, for today's Bandcamp Friday. She made it during the pandemic at her new Los Angeles home studio after her tour plans as part of Iggy Pop's band were canceled. It features 22 short, compelling soundscapes that range from eerie to playful. "If Arrow was a gripping novel, Aphantasia is a collection of divergent poems," she writes.

Listen below.

Bandcamp Fridays, where they give their share of profits to the artists and labels, will continue the first Friday of every month through the end of 2021.