NPR Music’s 50 Best Albums of 2022

Making their contribution to the year-end discourse, NPR Music have shared their 50 Best Albums of 2022. Their list thoroughly blends familiar names (Big Thief, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, FKA twigs) with relative unknowns (Lucrecia Dalt, iLe, OHYUNG, Sean Shibe). Also featured are S.G. Goodman, Charlotte Adigéry & Boris Pupul, GloRilla, Nilüfer Yanya, SAULT, Ashley McBryde, Robert Glasper, Natalia Lafourcade, Sudan Archives, JID, Makaya McCraven, Bad Bunny, caroline, Alvvays, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Muna, Jóhan Jóhannsson, Angel Olsen, Immanuel Wilkins, MAVI, and more.

Read the full list with commentary on NPR Music, and check out the top 20, in descending order, below.

NPR Music's Top 20 Albums of 2022

20. Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

19. Terri Lyne Carrington - New Standards Vol. 1

18. Ravyn Lenae - HYPNOS

17. FKA twigs - CAPRISONGS

16. Saba - Few Good Things

15. Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas las Flores

14. Julia Bullock - Walking in the Dark

13. Silvana Estrada - Marchita

12. Alex G - God Save The Animals

11. S.G. Goodman - Teeth Marks

10. Pusha T - It's Almost Dry

9. A Far Cry/Shara Nova - The Blue Hour

8. Steve Lacy - Gemini Rights

7. Makaya McCraven - In These Times

6. Sudan Archives - Natural Brown Prom Queen

5. Amber Mark - Three Dimensions Deep

4. Big Thief - Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You

3. Rosalía - MOTOMAMI

2. Bad Bunny - Un Verano Sin Ti

1. Beyoncé - RENAISSANCE