NPR’s Top 100 Songs of 2020

Yesterday NPR revealed their top 50 albums of 2020, and today they've followed that list with one of their take on the year's best songs. Like their album list, it pairs some of the year's most ubiquitous tracks, from Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, and others, with more uniquely NPR picks. "Since we're still stuck in this storm for the foreseeable future," they write, "we present to you a silver linings playlist: 100 songs that gave us life when we needed it most."

See NPR's top 25 songs of 2020 below, and find their full list, along with blurbs, on their site.

For more year end lists, check out out Best of 2020 tag.

25. Goodie Mob "4 My Ppl"

24. Fiona Apple "I Want You To Love Me"

23. Childish Gambino "47.48"

22. Taylor Swift "invisible string"

21. Lil Baby "The Bigger Picture"

20. SZA (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) "Hit Different"

19. Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade "Right Back Round Again"

18. Víkingur Ólafsson "The Arts and the Hours"

17. Phoebe Bridgers "I Know The End"

16. Chris Stapleton "Starting Over"

15. Perfume Genius "On The Floor"

14. J Hus (feat. Koffee) "Repeat"

13. Caylee Hammack "Small Town Hypocrite"

12. Jazmine Sullivan "Lost One"

11. Sam Hunt "Hard to Forget"

10. Adia Victoria "South Gotta Change"

9. Ana Tijoux "Antifa Dance"

8. Thundercat "Dragonball Durag"

7. Bob Dylan "Murder Most Foul"

6. Adrianne Lenker "anything"

5. Bad Bunny (feat. Jowell & Randy and Ñengo Flow) "Safaera"

4. Mickey Guyton "Black Like Me"

3. Megan Thee Stallion (feat. Beyoncé) "Savage Remix"

2. Christine and the Queens "People, I've been sad"

1. Cardi B (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) "WAP"