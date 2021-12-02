NPR’s Top 100 Songs of 2021

NPR unveiled their top albums of 2021 yesterday, and today they've followed that with a list of their picks for the year's best songs. Like their album list, their song choices span mainstream pop, jazz, classical, experimental music, and more, including tracks from Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, Mdou Moctar, Lucy Dacus, Brandi Carlile, Wet Let, Cassandra Jenkins, Drake, Remi Wolf, Baby Keem, Rauw Alejandro, serpentwithfeet, Brandee Younger, Khemmis, Noname, Mitski, Caroline Polachek, Esperanza Spalding, The Linda Lindas, James Francies, Silk Sonic, PinkPantheress, MUNA, Japanese Breakfast, Lil Nas X, and many more.

See NPR's top 25 songs of 2021 below, and find their full list, blurbs included, on their site.

25. YEИDRY "YA"

24. Japanese Breakfast "Be Sweet"

23. serpentwithfeet "Same Size Shoe"

22. Petal Supply (feat. umru, Himera & trndytrndy) "1"

21. Toumani Diabaté and The London Symphony Orchestra "Elyne Road"

20. Olivia Rodrigo "deja vu"

19. Emily Scott Robinson "Let 'em Burn"

18. Mdou Moctar "Afrique Victime"

17. Mitski "Working for the Knife"

16. Lucky Daye (feat. Yebba) "How Much Can A Heart Take"

15. Remi Wolf "Grumpy Old Man"

14. Noname "Rainforest"

13. Sun-EL Musician (feat. Simmy) "Higher"

12. Baby Keem (feat. Kendrick Lamar) "range brothers"

11. Brandee Younger "Reclamation"

10. Brandi Carlile "Broken Horses"

9. Olivia Rodrigo "good 4 u"

8. Chlöe "Have Mercy"

7. Rauw Alejandro "Todo de Ti"

6. Cassandra Jenkins "Hard Drive"

5. Sharon Van Etten & Angel Olsen "Like I Used To"

4. Megan Thee Stallion "Thot S***"

3. Lucy Dacus "Thumbs"

2. Wet Leg "Chaise Longue"

1. Lil Nas X "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)"