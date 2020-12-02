NPR’s Top 50 Albums of 2020
End of year list season continues with NPR's list of the Best Music of 2020. The 50 albums on their list includes some of the ones we've been seeing on many of these -- Fiona Apple, Perfume Genius, Thundercat, Dua Lipa, Adrianne Lenker, Run the Jewels, Phoebe Bridgers, Waxahatchee, Waxahatchee, Sault -- but NPR always has its own flavor. "Better to think of the best music of 2020 as an urgent cacophony of distinct voices rather than a chorus with a single melody," they say.
Check out their list of Top 50 Albums of 2020 below and read more about them over at NPR.
NPR'S BEST ALBUMS OF 2020
50. Charli XCX - How I'm Feeling Now
49. Homeboy Sandman - Don't Feed The Monster
48. Anjimile - Giver Taker
47. Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud
46. Ólafur Arnalds - Some Kind of Peace
45. 21 Savage & Metro Boomin - Savage Mode II
44. Kathleen Edwards - Total Freedom
43. X Alfonso - Inside
42. Clarice Jensen - The Experience of Repetition as Death
41. Drakeo The Ruler - Thank You For Using GTL
40. The Mavericks - En Español
39. Rina Sawayama - Sawayama
38. BbyMutha - Muthaland
37. Víkingur Ólafsson - Debussy • Rameau
36. Brent Faiyaz - Fuck the World
35. Perfume Genius - Set My Heart on Fire Immediately
34. Mary Lattimore - Silver Ladders
33. Jake Blount - Spider Tales
32. Bartees Strange - Live Forever
31. Thundercat - It Is What It Is
30. Lil Baby - My Turn
29. Adrianne Lenker - Songs
28. Siti Muharam - Siti of Unguja (Romance Revolution on Zanzibar)
27. Jyoti - Mama, You Can Bet
26. Ashley Ray - Pauline
25. Samantha Crain - A Small Death
24. Tame Impala - The Slow Rush
23. Chloe x Halle - Ungodly Hour
22. ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra - William Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony
21. Buscabulla - Regresa
20. Victoria Monét - Jaguar
19. Ambrose Akinmusire - On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment
18. Code Orange - Underneath
17. Maria Schneider Orchestra - Data Lords
16. Katie Pruitt - Expectations
15. Run the Jewels - RTJ4
14. Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia
13. Flo Milli - Ho, why is you here?
12. Lianne La Havas - S/t
11. Haim - Women In Music Pt. III
10. Waylon Payne - Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me
9. Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal Atake
8. Nubya Garcia - Source
7. Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG
6. Thomas Adès - Adès Conducts Adès
5. Spillage Village - Spilligion
4. Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher
3. Lido Pimienta - Miss Colombia
2. Fiona Apple - Fetch The Bolt Cutters
1. Sault - Black Is