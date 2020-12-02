NPR’s Top 50 Albums of 2020

End of year list season continues with NPR's list of the Best Music of 2020. The 50 albums on their list includes some of the ones we've been seeing on many of these -- Fiona Apple, Perfume Genius, Thundercat, Dua Lipa, Adrianne Lenker, Run the Jewels, Phoebe Bridgers, Waxahatchee, Waxahatchee, Sault -- but NPR always has its own flavor. "Better to think of the best music of 2020 as an urgent cacophony of distinct voices rather than a chorus with a single melody," they say.

Check out their list of Top 50 Albums of 2020 below and read more about them over at NPR.

NPR'S BEST ALBUMS OF 2020

50. Charli XCX - How I'm Feeling Now

49. Homeboy Sandman - Don't Feed The Monster

48. Anjimile - Giver Taker

47. Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud

46. Ólafur Arnalds - Some Kind of Peace

45. 21 Savage & Metro Boomin - Savage Mode II

44. Kathleen Edwards - Total Freedom

43. X Alfonso - Inside

42. Clarice Jensen - The Experience of Repetition as Death

41. Drakeo The Ruler - Thank You For Using GTL

40. The Mavericks - En Español

39. Rina Sawayama - Sawayama

38. BbyMutha - Muthaland

37. Víkingur Ólafsson - Debussy • Rameau

36. Brent Faiyaz - Fuck the World

35. Perfume Genius - Set My Heart on Fire Immediately

34. Mary Lattimore - Silver Ladders

33. Jake Blount - Spider Tales

32. Bartees Strange - Live Forever

31. Thundercat - It Is What It Is

30. Lil Baby - My Turn

29. Adrianne Lenker - Songs

28. Siti Muharam - Siti of Unguja (Romance Revolution on Zanzibar)

27. Jyoti - Mama, You Can Bet

26. Ashley Ray - Pauline

25. Samantha Crain - A Small Death

24. Tame Impala - The Slow Rush

23. Chloe x Halle - Ungodly Hour

22. ORF Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra - William Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony

21. Buscabulla - Regresa

20. Victoria Monét - Jaguar

19. Ambrose Akinmusire - On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment

18. Code Orange - Underneath

17. Maria Schneider Orchestra - Data Lords

16. Katie Pruitt - Expectations

15. Run the Jewels - RTJ4

14. Dua Lipa - Future Nostalgia

13. Flo Milli - Ho, why is you here?

12. Lianne La Havas - S/t

11. Haim - Women In Music Pt. III

10. Waylon Payne - Blue Eyes, The Harlot, The Queer, The Pusher & Me

9. Lil Uzi Vert - Eternal Atake

8. Nubya Garcia - Source

7. Bad Bunny - YHLQMDLG

6. Thomas Adès - Adès Conducts Adès

5. Spillage Village - Spilligion

4. Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher

3. Lido Pimienta - Miss Colombia

2. Fiona Apple - Fetch The Bolt Cutters

1. Sault - Black Is