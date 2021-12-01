December is officially here, and that means year-end lists, year-end lists, and more year-end lists. A few major ones came out today, including Gorilla vs Bear and The Quietus (and Spotify Wrapped), and NPR, whose always-interesting list includes everything from the most mainstream pop to the depths of jazz, classical, and experimental music, and so much in between. Their list this year includes Little Simz, Vince Stapes, Jazmine Sullivan, Japanese Breakfast, Lil Nas X, Doja Cat, Low, Turnstile, Arlo Parks, Arooj Aftab, Floating Points & Pharoah Sanders, Tyler the Creator, Adele, WILLOW, Baby Keem, Mach-Hommy, Pink Siifu, Adia Victoria, MIKE, Spellling, Moor Mother, Hiatus Kaiyote, Lukah, PinkPantheress, Injury Reserve, illuminati hotties, Tems, Yasmine Williams, Yebba, Circuit des Yeux, and much more, and you're bound to discover at least one thing you haven't heard yet on it.

Read their commentary on each pick here and see the full list below...

NPR's Top 50 Albums of 2021

50. Silk Sonic - An Evening With Silk Sonic

49. Circuit des Yeux - -io

48. Pink Siifu - GUMBO'!

47. Artifacts - ...and then there's this

46. Gewandhausorchester Lepzig - Sofia Gubaidulina: Nelson • Repin

45. Rodrigo Amarante - Drama

44. Adia Victoria - A Southern Gothic

43. Yebba - Dawn

42. Kenny Garrett - Sounds from the Ancestors

41. Susana Baca - Palabras Urgentes

40. Yasmin Williams - Urban Driftwood

39. MIKE - Disco!

38. Mon Laferte - SEIS

37. Amythyst Kiah - Wary + Strange

36. Spellling - The Turning Wheel

35. Moor Mother - Black Encyclopedia of the Air

34. Emily D'Angelo - enargeia

33. James Brandon Lewis - Jesup Wagon

32. Hiatus Kaiyote - Mood Valiant

31. Doja Cat - Planet Her

30. Lil Nas X - MONTERO

29. Lukah - When The Black Hand Touches You

28. Summer Walker - Still Over It

27. Toumani Diabaté and The London Symphony Orchestra - Kôrôlén

26. Cleo Sol - Mother

25. Eris Drew - Quivering In Time

24. Turnstile - GLOW ON

23. Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name

22. PinkPantheress - to hell with it

21. Low - HEY WHAT

20. Injury Reserve - By the Time I Get to Phoenix

19. illuminati hotties - Let Me Do One More

18. Mach-Hommy - Pray For Haiti

17. WILLOW - lately I feel EVERYTHING

16. Baby Keem - The Melodic Blue

15. Tems - If Orange Was A Place

14. Adele - 30

13. Tyler, The Creator - CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST

12. Helado Negro - Far In

11. Japanese Breakfast - Jubilee

10. Wild Up - Julius Eastman, Vol. 1: Femenine

9. Vince Staples - Vince Staples

8. Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams

7. Arooj Aftab - Vulture Prince

6. Floating Points, Pharoah Sanders & The London Symphony Orchestra - Promises

5. C. Tangana - El Madrileño

4. Allison Russell - Outside Child

3. Lucy Dacus - Home Video

2. Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

1. Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales