Nubya Garcia announces new album ‘Source,’ shares 12-minute title track

Modern-day UK jazz great Nubya Garcia recently released her stunning new single "Pace," and now she has announced a new album, Source, due August 21 via Concord Jazz. Nubya produced it with Kwes (Solange, Kelela) and along with the album announcement comes the 12-minute title track, which features Ms Maurice, Cassie Kinoshi, and Richie Seivwright.

The new track finds Nubya continuing to expand her sonic palette, incorporating bits of reggae, psychedelic soul, '70s fusion, '60s free jazz, and more into the lengthy, hypnotic, ever-evolving song. Listen and watch the trippy visualizer below.

The album also features contributions from Akenya, La Perla, Daniel Casimir, Barrell Jones, Joe Armon-Jones (Ezra Collective), and Cassie Kinoshi (SEED Ensemble). Full tracklist below too.

You can also watch Nubya's performance of "Pace" from Glastonbury's recent livestream:

Tracklist

1. Pace

2. The Message Continues

3. Source ft. Ms MAURICE, Cassie Kinoshi, Richie Seivwright

4. Together Is A Beautiful Place To Be

5. Stand With Each Other ft. Ms MAURICE, Cassie Kinoshi, Richie Seivwright

6. Inner Game

7. La cumbia me esta llamando ft. La Perla

8. Before: Us In Demerara & Caura ft. Ms MAURICE

9. Boundless Beings ft. Akenya

--

Nubya is also on Mayaka McCraven's upcoming Universal Beings E&F Sides, a companion album to Makaya's 2018 album Universal Beings (which Nubya also plays on) which is getting released on July 31 alongside a documentary.