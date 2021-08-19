Nubya Garcia announces remix LP ft. Georgia Anne Muldrow, Moses Boyd, KeiyaA & more

UK jazz musician Nubya Garcia released one of our favorite albums of 2020 with Source, and now she's announced a remix album, Source ⧺ We Move, due October 22 via Concord and featuring reworks by Georgia Anne Muldrow, Moses Boyd, KeiyaA, Dengue Dengue Dengue, and more. The first single is Kaidi Tatham's funky, psychedelic rework of "La cumbia me está llamando" (ft. La Perla). Listen below.

Not featured on this album, but last year, Makaya McCraven released a remix of Source's title track.

Tracklist

01. La Cumbia Me Está Llamando feat. La Perla (Kaidi Tatham remix)

02. Together Is A Beautiful Place To Be (Nala Sinephro remix)

03. The Message Continues (DJ Harrison remix)

04. Inner Game (Blvck Spvde remix)

05. Boundless Beings (Georgia Anne Muldrow remix)

06. Stand With Each Other (KeiyaA remix)

07. La Cumbia Me Está Llamando feat. La Perla (Suricata remix)

08. Source (Dengue Dengue Dengue remix)

09. Pace (Moses Boyd remix)