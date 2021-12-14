Nubya Garcia playing headlining NYC show after tour with Khruangbin

As mentioned, UK jazz great Nubya Garcia is opening part of Khruangbin's US tour. She's also playing Innings Festival, Treefort Festival, and Big Ears Festival, and right around then, she'll play a just-announced headlining NYC show at Le Poisson Rouge on March 22. Tickets for that show go on sale Friday (12/17) at 10 AM.

Nubya's tour with Khruangbin also hits NYC on March 9 and 10 at Radio City Music Hall (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Nubya recently released Source ⧺ We Move, a remix album of her excellent 2020 album Source featuring Nala Sinephro, Moses Boyd, Georgia Anne Muldrow, KeiyaA, DJ Harrison, and more. Stream it below.

Khruangbin also just announced a new collaborative EP with Leon Bridges.

Nubya Garcia -- 2022 Tour Dates

Wed, March 2 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI*

Thurs, March 3 - Palace Theatre - St. Paul, MN*

Fri, March 4 - Palace Theatre - St. Paul, MN*

Sat, March 5 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL*

Wed, Mar 9 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY*

Thurs, Mar 10 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY*

Fri, March 11 - The Anthem - Washington, D.C.*

Sat, March 12 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA*

Mon, March 14 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN*

Tues, March 15 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN*

Thurs, March 17 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA*

Fri, March 18 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA*

Sat, March 19 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA*

Sun, March 20 - Innings Festival - Tampa, FL*

Tue, March 22 - Le Poisson Rouge - New York, NY

Wed, March 23 - Treefort Music Festival - Noise, ID

Thu, March 24 - Big Ears Festival - Knoxville, TN

Wed, July 13 - Dour Festival - Dour, Belgium

Wed, August 10 - Øyafestivalen - Oslo, Norway

* - w/ Khruangbin