Nuclear Assault playing NYC w/ Subzero, Tombs, & more; ‘Handle With Care’ blue vinyl on pre-order

NYC thrash legends Nuclear Assault are finally read to play their hometown again for the first time in a few years on November 20 at The Brooklyn Monarch, and the very lengthy undercard includes Subzero, Tombs, Sworn Enemy, Brick By Brick, These Streets, Departed, Gloves Off, Sully, Silence Equals Death, and Iron Price. Doors are at 4 PM. Tickets are on sale now.

We also teamed up with Nuclear Assault on an exclusive "transparent blue with blue splatter" vinyl repress of their 1989 classic Handle with Care, and you can pre-order that in our store while they last. Only 300 copies exist. It looks like this: