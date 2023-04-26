‘Nuggets’ 50th Anniversary shows at City Winery on BV presale (password here)

Tickets for the two Nuggets Golden Jubilee Celebration shows at City Winery (July 28 & 29) are on BrooklynVegan presale from Wednesday, April 26 at 3 PM to Friday, April 28 at 2:59 PM. Use password BVNUGGETS.

The shows feature Patti Smith, Bob Mould, Juliana Hatfield, Jesse Malin, Marshall Crenshaw, Ivan Julian, Peter Buck, James Mastro, and more covering songs from the classic Nuggets garage rock compilation. Lenny Kaye, who put together the compilation back in 1973, leads the house band.

If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 3 PM.