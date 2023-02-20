Unwound, Karate, Chisel, Tsunami, Ui played Numero Twenty Night 1 (pics, setlists, video)
Esteemed reissue label Numero Group celebrated its 20th anniversary this weekend with the two-day Numero Twenty festival at Los Angeles' Palace Theatre. The fest featured numerous '90s bands, many of whom reunited just for the occasion. Night 1 (Saturday, February 18) included sets from Unwound, Karate, Ted Leo's former band Chisel, Tsunami and Ui.
You can check out photos by Ben Stas of the whole night, along with setlists for every band except Ui, and full-set videos of Unwound, Karate and Tsunami below.
Stay tuned for pics from Night 2 which included Codeine, Hated, Everyone Asked About You, Ida, and Rex.
Unwound are touring around Numero Twenty, including three NYC shows in March.
Chisel have an East Coast tour in May, including a NYC show at Le Poisson Rouge on 5/14.
SETLIST: Unwound at Numero Twenty
Abstraktions
All Souls Day
Envelope
Hexenzsene
New Energy
Usual Dosage
Corpse Pose
Interlude
Go to Dallas and Take a Left
For Your Entertainment
Interlude
Valentine Card
Kantina
Were Are and Was or Is
SETLIST: Karate @ Numero Twenty
Operation: Sand
There Are Ghosts
Diazapam
Small Fires
Original Spies
Sever
This, Plus Slow Song
On Cutting
New Martini
The New Hangout Condition
SETLIST: Chisel @ Numero Twenty
Priviliged & Impotent
Hip Straits
All My Kin
What About Blighty?
It's Alright, You're O.K.
The Unthinkable Is True
Theme for a Pharmacist
Citizen of Venus
The Town Crusher
Your Star Is Killing Me
Armalite Rifle
(Gang of Four cover)
The Last Good Time
Do Go On
SETLIST: Tsunami @ Numero Twenty
460
Slugger
Flameproof Suit
Genius of Crack
Enter Misguided
Great Mimes
Be Like That
Quietnova
The Water's Edge