Unwound, Karate, Chisel, Tsunami, Ui played Numero Twenty Night 1 (pics, setlists, video)

Esteemed reissue label Numero Group celebrated its 20th anniversary this weekend with the two-day Numero Twenty festival at Los Angeles' Palace Theatre. The fest featured numerous '90s bands, many of whom reunited just for the occasion. Night 1 (Saturday, February 18) included sets from Unwound, Karate, Ted Leo's former band Chisel, Tsunami and Ui.

You can check out photos by Ben Stas of the whole night, along with setlists for every band except Ui, and full-set videos of Unwound, Karate and Tsunami below.

Stay tuned for pics from Night 2 which included Codeine, Hated, Everyone Asked About You, Ida, and Rex.

Unwound are touring around Numero Twenty, including three NYC shows in March.

Chisel have an East Coast tour in May, including a NYC show at Le Poisson Rouge on 5/14.

SETLIST: Unwound at Numero Twenty

Abstraktions

All Souls Day

Envelope

Hexenzsene

New Energy

Usual Dosage

Corpse Pose

Interlude

Go to Dallas and Take a Left

For Your Entertainment

Interlude

Valentine Card

Kantina

Were Are and Was or Is

SETLIST: Karate @ Numero Twenty

Operation: Sand

There Are Ghosts

Diazapam

Small Fires

Original Spies

Sever

This, Plus Slow Song

On Cutting

New Martini

The New Hangout Condition

SETLIST: Chisel @ Numero Twenty

Priviliged & Impotent

Hip Straits

All My Kin

What About Blighty?

It's Alright, You're O.K.

The Unthinkable Is True

Theme for a Pharmacist

Citizen of Venus

The Town Crusher

Your Star Is Killing Me

Armalite Rifle

(Gang of Four cover)

The Last Good Time

Do Go On

SETLIST: Tsunami @ Numero Twenty

460

Slugger

Flameproof Suit

Genius of Crack

Enter Misguided

Great Mimes

Be Like That

Quietnova

The Water's Edge