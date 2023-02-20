Numero Twenty wrapped up with Codeine, The Hated, Everyone Asked About You & more (pics, setlists, video)
Numero Group's two-day 20th anniversary celebration wrapped up Sunday night at L.A.'s Palace Theatre with sets from more '90s-era bands, including Codeine, The Hated, Everyone Asked About You, Ida, and Rex. You can check out Night 2 photos by Ben Stas of the whole evening, plus check out full-set video of The Hated, Everyone Asked About You and Rex, plus setlists, below.
Codeine warmed up for Numero Twenty at Brooklyn's Union Pool last week, and will play a much bigger NYC show on April 15 at Irving Plaza with Barbara Manning.
Night 1 of Numero Twenty featured Unwound, Karate, Chisel, Tsunami and Ui and you can check out pics, setlists and video here.
You can pick Codeine's Dessau and other Numero Group vinyl reissues in the BV shop.
SETLIST: Codeine at Numero Twenty
Tom
Cigarette Machine
Pickup Song
Sea
Jr
Cave-In
Barely Real
Loss Leader
Atmosphere (Joy Division cover)
D
Castle
(Live debut)
Pea
SETLIST: Everyone Asked About You at Numero Twenty
Paper Airplanes, Paper Hearts
Crazy
It's Days Like This That Make Me Wish the Summer Lasted Forever
Sometimes Memory Fails Me Sometimes
Solitaire / Across Puddles
Me vs. You
Song for Chris
Taxi
Everyone Asked About You
Greek to Me
SETLIST: Ida at Numero Twenty
Tales Of Brave Ida
The Weight of the Straw
Back Burner
Post Prom Disorder
Poor Dumb Bird
Tellings
599
Little Things
Two-Step (Low cover)