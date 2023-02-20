Numero Twenty wrapped up with Codeine, The Hated, Everyone Asked About You & more (pics, setlists, video)

Numero Group's two-day 20th anniversary celebration wrapped up Sunday night at L.A.'s Palace Theatre with sets from more '90s-era bands, including Codeine, The Hated, Everyone Asked About You, Ida, and Rex. You can check out Night 2 photos by Ben Stas of the whole evening, plus check out full-set video of The Hated, Everyone Asked About You and Rex, plus setlists, below.

Codeine warmed up for Numero Twenty at Brooklyn's Union Pool last week, and will play a much bigger NYC show on April 15 at Irving Plaza with Barbara Manning.

Night 1 of Numero Twenty featured Unwound, Karate, Chisel, Tsunami and Ui and you can check out pics, setlists and video here.

You can pick Codeine's Dessau and other Numero Group vinyl reissues in the BV shop.

SETLIST: Codeine at Numero Twenty

Tom

Cigarette Machine

Pickup Song

Sea

Jr

Cave-In

Barely Real

Loss Leader

Atmosphere (Joy Division cover)

D

Castle

(Live debut)

Pea

SETLIST: Everyone Asked About You at Numero Twenty

Paper Airplanes, Paper Hearts

Crazy

It's Days Like This That Make Me Wish the Summer Lasted Forever

Sometimes Memory Fails Me Sometimes

Solitaire / Across Puddles

Me vs. You

Song for Chris

Taxi

Everyone Asked About You

Greek to Me

SETLIST: Ida at Numero Twenty

Tales Of Brave Ida

The Weight of the Straw

Back Burner

Post Prom Disorder

Poor Dumb Bird

Tellings

599

Little Things

Two-Step (Low cover)