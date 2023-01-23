Núria Graham playing North American shows behind new album ‘Cyclamen’

Irish-Catalan singer/songwriter Núria Graham is fresh off releasing her fifth album, Cyclamen, on Verve Forecast, Universal Music, and Primavera Labels. It finds her offering up jazzy folk-pop, with gentle acoustic guitars and pianos fleshed out by rich string and horn arrangements, gaining her comparisons that range from The Beach Boys to Astral Weeks to Aldous Harding. If you haven't heard it yet, give it a listen and check out some videos from the album below.

Núria is also gearing up for a few North American shows surrounding SXSW, including Brooklyn's Public Records on March 9, Toronto's The Rivoli on March 11, and LA's Gold-Diggers on May 20. She's also playing Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Madrid, and Porto. All dates are listed below.

-

Núria Graham -- 2023 Tour Dates

2/4 Madrid, Spain Inverfest

2/17 Barcelona, Spain Guitar BCN

3/3 Spain Festival Hivernacle

3/8 Brooklyn, NY Public Records

3/11 Toronto, ON The Rivoli

3/14-18 Austin, TX SXSW

3/20 Los Angeles, CA Gold-Diggers

4/21 66 Butaques

5/3 St Pancras Old Church London, UK

5/14 Barcelona, Spain Nova Jazz Cava

6/3 Barcelona, Spain Primavera Sound

6/6 Madrid, Spain Primavera Sound

6/9 Porto, Portugal Primavera Sound

6/10 Madrid, Spain Primavera Sound

6/29 Barcelona, Spain Vida Festival