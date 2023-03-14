NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) announce first US show in years at Prospect Park with Robert Glasper

Anderson. Paak and Knxwledge revived their NxWorries project this past fall with their first new song in 6 years, then they began announcing Europe/UK shows and festival dates, and now they've announced what is their first US show in five years and first NYC show in even longer than that. NxWorries will play Prospect Park on June 24 at the Prospect Park Bandshell with Robert Glasper, Lalah Hathaway & Bilal, and BJ The Chicago Kid. It's one of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival benefit shows, and also part of the 2023 Blue Note Jazz Fest. Tickets go on sale Friday (3/17) at 10am.

NxWorries' upcoming dates also include Cross The Tracks, Primavera Sound, Parklife, Fuji Rock, and more. All dates and the duo's recent single below.

NxWorries -- 2023 Tour Dates

5/25 Milan, IT @ Fabrique

5/27 Brussels, BE @ Core Festival

5/28 London, UK @ Cross The Tracks

5/30 Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute Birmingham

6/1 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

6/2 Paris, FR @ Bois de Vincennes

6/5 Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

6/8 Arganda del Rey, ES @ Primavera Sound

6/9 Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound

6/11 Manchester, UK @ Parklife Festival

6/24 Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn (with Robert Glasper, Lalah Hathaway & Bilal, BJ The Chicago Kid)

7/30 Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock