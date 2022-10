NxWorries, aka the duo of Anderson .Paak and producer Knxwledge, are back. They've just released their first new song since their great 2016 debut album Yes Lawd!. It's called "Where I Go," it features H.E.R., and it's a dose of woozy soul that reminds you how much chemistry Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge have together. Check it out below.