NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) confirm new album, share “Daydreaming”

NxWorries (aka Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) returned last fall with their first song in six years, "Where I Go" (ft. H.E.R.), and now they've released a second new single, "Daydreaming." It's a slow-paced, sultry R&B ballad with a heroic guitar solo and you can check it out below. Its video was created by Knxwledge using editing tools from Rockstar’s Grand Theft Auto V and it features Anderson. Paak’s official character from GTA’s The Contract. The duo also confirmed that their second album will arrive this year via Stones Throw.

NxWorries also have upcoming shows, including their first NYC show in a very long time on June 24 in Prospect Park with Robert Glasper, Lalah Hathaway & Bilal, and BJ The Chicago Kid. That's one of the BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival benefit shows, and also part of the 2023 Blue Note Jazz Fest. All currently announced dates are listed below.

NxWorries -- 2023 Tour Dates

05-25 Milan, Italy - Fabrique

05-27 Brussels, Belgium - Core Festival

05-28 London, England - Cross the Tracks Festival

05-30 Birmingham, England - O2 Institute

06-01 Barcelona, Spain - Primavera Sound Barcelona

06-02 Paris, France - We Love Green

06-03 Aarhus, Denmark -Northside Festival

06-05 Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg Ronda

06-08 Madrid, Spain - Primavera Sound Madrid

06-09 Porto, Portugal - Primavera Sound Portugal

06-11 Manchester, England - Parklife Festival

06-24 Brooklyn, NY - Prospect Park (Blue Note Jazz Festival)

07-30 St. Helena, CA - Blue Note Jazz Festival

07-21 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - Good Vibes Festival

07-23 Jakarta, Indonesia - We the Fest

07-28 Niigata, Japan - Fuji Rock Festival