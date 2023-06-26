NxWorries, Robert Glasper & BJ The Chicago Kid brought joy to Prospect Park (pics, review, setlist)

In case there was any doubt, NxWorries (the project of Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge), Robert Glasper, and BJ The Chicago Kid played BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! in Prospect Park to remind us all that summer has arrived. The show, which was also part of Blue Note Jazz Fest, kicked off in the early evening on Saturday (6/24) with BJ, who ended his set on a powerful note with the energetic "Turnin' Me Up" and an a cappella solo. Next up was Robert, who was joined by bassist Burniss Travis and drummer Chris Dave, as well as special guests Bilal and Lalah Hathaway on vocals. A few songs into Robert's set, after he'd vamped Phil Collins' "In The Air Tonight" and had the crowd singing along, he asked, "Hey Terrace Martin, is that you?" Friend and Dinner Party collaborator Terrace joined in on alto sax off and on for the remainder of the set. Highlights ranged from samples of his Erykah Badu-featuring "Afro Blue" to solo bass and drums interludes by Burniss and Chris to Lalah's soaring vocals on "Cherish The Day" and "Everybody Wants To Rule The World" (a Tears For Fears cover featured on Black Radio III). Robert shouted out the late Dave (aka Trugoy the Dove) of De La Soul along the way as well. The celebratory set closed out with Bilal, Lalah, Terrace, and BJ all returning to the stage.

As the sun fell behind the bandshell, Knxwledge and Anderson .Paak arrived with aplomb--it was NxWorries' first US show in five years, and they came to boogie. Their performance drew primarily from their one and only LP, 2016's Yes Lawd!, although they teased their next album and played some new music: 2022 single "Where I Go" featuring H.E.R., and this year's "Daydreaming." Anderson is a captivating presence onstage, dancing, singing, rapping, and shouting "New York!" or "Brooklyn!" in celebration of their grand return. Knxwledge led the crowd from above, perched atop a giant video screen playing everything from Hot New Hip Hop clips to memes to vintage music videos and Soul Train samples. He played three bursts of these 15-minute megamixes, sampling the greats--MF DOOM, young Jay Z, Whitney Houston, Erykah Badu, and many more. Knxwledge introduced the final act of the set with a yell: "Y'all ready to dance? It's time to boogie," as Anderson led a train of a few dozen women onstage, asking "Y'all wanna dance with me?" As he sang "Droogs," almost each one of them got a moment in the spotlight, solo or in tandem with Anderson, to the crowd's delight. The duo followed up that climactic moment with fan-favorite "Suede," then even more remixes by Knxwledge. Anderson joined him up in the booth and had the crowd doing the Electric Slide to Evelyn "Champagne" King classic "Love Come Down." They ended the night with "Jodi," and finally "Scared Money," as well as a Bachata-inspired mix as the crowd danced away. It was an utterly joyous way to finish a night stacked with powerhouse performances.

Check out pictures from the show by P Squared, NxWorries' setlist, and fan-shot video below.

Setlist: NxWorries at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn, 6/24/2023 (via)

Wngs

Get Bigger

Kutless

What More Can I Say

solivelife

Where I Go

Best One

Lyk Dis

Another Time

Daydreaming

Link Up

Droogs

Suede

Jodi

Scared Money