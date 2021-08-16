NY Comedy Fest 2021 lineup: Nick Kroll, Marc Maron, Norm MacDonald, Michelle Wolf, more

The NY Comedy Festival will be back this fall from November 8-14, featuring featuring over 100 shows with more than 200 comedians in all five boroughs. The initial lineup has been announced and includes shows with Nick Kroll, Marc Maron, Michelle Wolf, Michelle Buteau, Brian Regan, Norm MacDonald, Bill Maher, Ronny Chieng, Gary Gulman, Colin Quinn, Andrew Santino (Dave), Megan Stalter and more.

Tickets for all announced NYCF shows go on sale Monday, August 23 at 10 AM Eastern with a presale starting Wednesday, August 18 at 11 AM Eastern (use password NYCF).

Head below for the 2021 NY Comedy Fest's initial lineup and head to their website for more details.

NY COMEDY FESTIVAL - 2021 INITIAL LINEUP

ALOK

AN EVENING WITH BILL MAHER

BRIAN REGAN AT THE BEACON THEATRE

COLIN QUINN: THE LAST BEST HOPE

GARY GULMAN: BORN ON THIRD BASE

JON LOVETT’S LOVETT OR LEAVE IT

MARC MARON

MEGAN STALTER

MICHELLE BUTEAU: BITCH GOTTA BABYSITTER

MICHELLE WOLF

NICK KROLL: MIDDLE-AGED BOY TOUR

NORM MACDONALD

RONNY CHIENG: THE HOPE YOU GET RICH TOUR

SMART FUNNY & BLACK LIVE! W/ AMANDA SEALES

TIM DILLON

TITO CHEETO TOUR – ANDREW SANTINO LIVE

VIR DAS