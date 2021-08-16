NY Comedy Fest 2021 lineup: Nick Kroll, Marc Maron, Norm MacDonald, Michelle Wolf, more
The NY Comedy Festival will be back this fall from November 8-14, featuring featuring over 100 shows with more than 200 comedians in all five boroughs. The initial lineup has been announced and includes shows with Nick Kroll, Marc Maron, Michelle Wolf, Michelle Buteau, Brian Regan, Norm MacDonald, Bill Maher, Ronny Chieng, Gary Gulman, Colin Quinn, Andrew Santino (Dave), Megan Stalter and more.
Tickets for all announced NYCF shows go on sale Monday, August 23 at 10 AM Eastern with a presale starting Wednesday, August 18 at 11 AM Eastern (use password NYCF).
Head below for the 2021 NY Comedy Fest's initial lineup and head to their website for more details.
NY COMEDY FESTIVAL - 2021 INITIAL LINEUP
ALOK
AN EVENING WITH BILL MAHER
BRIAN REGAN AT THE BEACON THEATRE
COLIN QUINN: THE LAST BEST HOPE
GARY GULMAN: BORN ON THIRD BASE
JON LOVETT’S LOVETT OR LEAVE IT
MARC MARON
MEGAN STALTER
MICHELLE BUTEAU: BITCH GOTTA BABYSITTER
MICHELLE WOLF
NICK KROLL: MIDDLE-AGED BOY TOUR
NORM MACDONALD
RONNY CHIENG: THE HOPE YOU GET RICH TOUR
SMART FUNNY & BLACK LIVE! W/ AMANDA SEALES
TIM DILLON
TITO CHEETO TOUR – ANDREW SANTINO LIVE
VIR DAS