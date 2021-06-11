NY crossover thrashers Ekulu release debut LP ‘Unscrew My Head’ (listen)

New York crossover thrashers Ekulu follow up a couple promising EPs/singles (and a live EP) with their first full-length album, Unscrew My Head, out now as the inaugural release for New York's Cash Only Records (vinyl order). It includes a new and improved version of their 2019 single "Half Alive," plus eight other songs, and the whole thing rips. Ekulu really nail the thrash elements -- whiplash-inducing riffage, screaming whammy bar leads, heroic solos -- and they've mastered the toughness and simplicity of hardcore too. Sometimes Unscrew My Head feels like a trip back to 1987, but Ekulu sound too vital to be pigeonholed as a nostalgia act. Hear it for yourself below.