NY death metal band Castrator’s new song is an ode to feminist activist Malala Yousafzai

Castrator is an "international project" based in New York City that formed in 2013, released their debut EP No Victim in 2015, and are now putting out their first full-length, Defiled in Oblivion, on July 22 via Dark Descent Records. The explicitly feminist death metal band promises to create "a brutal experience that will leave the listener feeling excited yet bloodied between the legs" and "dominate and emasculate the world," and their new collection of anti-patriarchal brutality includes nine original songs and a cover of Venom's "Countess Bathory;" see the tracklist below.

After sharing "Tyrant's Verdict" from the album, and its accompanying video, which was filmed, directed, and edited by drummer Carolina Perez with Stephanie Gentry, Castrator have shared another new single, "Dawa of Yousafzai." Here's some background on the song, via Decibel:

The song is about Malala Yousafzai, a young Pakistani girl who spoke out publicly against the prohibition of education of girls imposed by the Taliban. She survived an assassination attempt at the age of 15 when she was shot in the head. After that, she became even more fierce and now is an activist and spokeswoman for children and girls all around the world.

The intro of the song is her speaking at the UN convention in 2013.

Watch the lyric video for that, and the "Tyrant's Verdict" video, below.

