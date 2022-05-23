NY Guitar Fest 2022: Bill Frisell, William Tyler, Vieux Farka Touré, more

After two years off due to the pandemic, the NY Guitar Festival is back in person, happening June 14-17 at The Greene Space. Founded in 1999 by David Spelman and WNYC’s John Schaefer, the fest this year presents four nights of six-string greats new and old from all over the musical spectrum, including jazz legend Bill Frisell, Grammy winning Malian musician Vieux Farka Toure, ambient pioneer and Eno collaborator Laraaji, post rock and experimental player Glenn Jones (Cul de Sac), William Tyler, Gyan Riley, Marta Pereira da Costa, and more. Here's this year's day-by-day lineup:

Tuesday, June 14 : Glenn Jones , Vieux Farka Toure

: , Wednesday, June 15 : Gyan Riley , Bill Frisell & Luke Bergman

: , Thursday, June 16 : Badi Assad, Vernon Reid, Laraaji

: Friday, June 17: Marta Pereira da Costa, William Tyler

Tickets for the NY Guitar Festival are are on sale now.