NY hardcore band Regulate announce new self-titled LP, share “Why Can’t We?”

New York hardcore band Regulate put out their debut LP In the Promise of Another Tomorrow back in 2018, and today they've announced their sophomore album, which is self-titled and due September 30 via Flatspot Records (pre-order). The album was produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by frequent Drug Church collaborator Jon Markson, and the press release says the album takes some inspiration from Latin music and R&B. That said, lead single "Why Can't We?" is a straight-up hardcore ripper, and vocalist Sebastian Paba says it "was the last song we wrote for the record and came to be one of the most dynamic and personal tracks," and adds, "I hope it impacts others as much as it does me." Listen and watch the video (also directed by Sebastian) below.

Regulate are also gearing up to open Vein.fm's tour, which also includes Candy and Vein.fm side project Living Weapon. That tour hits Brooklyn Monarch on September 17. All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. In The Moment

2. The Crime

3. Why Can't We

4. Hair

5. Ugata

6. You & I

7. In This Life And The Next (H.H.C)

8. Work

9. New York Hates You

10. C.O.P

Vein.fm / Candy / Regulate / Living Weapon -- 2022 Tour Dates

8/21 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar^

8/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Preserving Underground^

8/23 - Detroit, MI @ The Sanctuary^

8/24 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean^

8/25 - Des Moines, IA @ xBK^

8/27 - Denver, CO @ HQ^

8/28 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Beehive^

8/30 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's^

8/31 - Portland, OR @ Mano Oculta^

9/2 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone^

9/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex^

9/4 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar^

9/6 - Las Vegas, NV @ American Legion Post 8^

9/7 - Mesa, AZ @ Underground^

9/9 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves^

9/10 - Austin, TX @ Parish^

9/11 - Houston, TX @ Secret Group^

9/13 - Orlando, FL @ Henao Center^

9/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl^

9/15 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506^

9/16 - Richmond, VA @ The Camel^

9/17 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Monarch^