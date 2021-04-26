NY Senate officially declares DMX Day ++ watch his memorial service ft. Kanye, Nas, Eve & more

DMX in 2019, photo by Christian Heinzel

Over the weekend, two memorial services for the late Yonkers rapper DMX were held in NYC and streamed live, including the big Celebration of Life on Saturday (4/24) at Barclays Center which included a performance by Kanye West and his Sunday Service Choir, as well as appearances by Nas, Eve, Swizz Beatz, and more, and a performance by DMX's 12-year-old daughter Sonovah, who performed her father's 1998 hit "Slippin'."

At the smaller Homegoing Celebration on Sunday (4/25), community activist Priscilla Echi revealed that the New York State Senate has officially declared December 18 -- DMX's birthday -- Earl “DMX” Simmons Day. "DMX was born December 18, and our New York State Senate has called December 18 Earl 'DMX' Simmons Day," she said to a round of applause. "His lyrics were rapped on the Senate floor by Senator Jamal Bailey who introduced a legislative resolution -- alongside with Senator Andrew Stewart-Cousins -- in his honor."

Watch the full Celebration of Life memorial below, alongside some highlight clips of some of the notable guests...

Filed Under: DMX, Eve, Kanye West, Nas, Swizz Beatz
Categories: Hip Hop news, Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top