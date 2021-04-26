NY Senate officially declares DMX Day ++ watch his memorial service ft. Kanye, Nas, Eve & more

Over the weekend, two memorial services for the late Yonkers rapper DMX were held in NYC and streamed live, including the big Celebration of Life on Saturday (4/24) at Barclays Center which included a performance by Kanye West and his Sunday Service Choir, as well as appearances by Nas, Eve, Swizz Beatz, and more, and a performance by DMX's 12-year-old daughter Sonovah, who performed her father's 1998 hit "Slippin'."

At the smaller Homegoing Celebration on Sunday (4/25), community activist Priscilla Echi revealed that the New York State Senate has officially declared December 18 -- DMX's birthday -- Earl “DMX” Simmons Day. "DMX was born December 18, and our New York State Senate has called December 18 Earl 'DMX' Simmons Day," she said to a round of applause. "His lyrics were rapped on the Senate floor by Senator Jamal Bailey who introduced a legislative resolution -- alongside with Senator Andrew Stewart-Cousins -- in his honor."

Watch the full Celebration of Life memorial below, alongside some highlight clips of some of the notable guests...