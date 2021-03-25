NYC AAPI Solidarity Raffle underway w/ prizes from Saint Vitus, Sacred Bones, Two Minutes to Late Night, more

Saint Vitus Bar co-owner and Primitive Weapons and Confines member David Castillo has teamed up with other members of the NYC music community for the NYC AAPI Solidarity Raffle, which gives you a chance to win prizes from Vitus, Two Minutes to Late Night, Sacred Bones, Revolver, Alien Body, Caroline Harrison, KCBC, Nu Sweat, FAKTOR Music, Beer Street, Mobshity, and Physical Culture Collective if you donate to an AAPI rights organization and email a screenshot of your donation to David at confinesworld@gmail.com or Venmo David at @confinesworld and he'll make the donation to Heart of Dinner. David is also personally matching the first $250 in donations.

"Our communities stand united against racism," the announcement reads. "Hate against Asian American Pacific Islander communities has risen during the COVID-19 pandemic. Together, we can stop it."

One donation of $5 gets you one raffle entry, a $10 donation gets you two entries, so on and so forth. David says he'll pick winners at random in two weeks.

More info on the specific prizes below.

Will Yip is also doing a raffle to support the Asian American & Pacific Islander Community Fund, and the Bruce Lee Band just released a song benefitting Stop AAPI Hate.

Grand Prize #1

Saint Vitus - $150 Gift Certificate

KCBC - $100 Gift Certificate

Two Minutes to Late Night - Tee Shirt and Guitar Pedal Bundle - ($225 Value)

Grand Prize #2

Sacred Bones - $150 Gift Certificate

Nu Sweat - 6 pack of classes, Nusweat Beanie, Nusweat Mask ($150 Value)

FAKTOR Music - Long Sleeve/Tape Comp ($40 Value)

One Off Prizes

Revolver - Two year subscription ($40 Value)

Alien Body $50 Gift Certificate

Beer Street $150 Gift Certificate

Mobshity - Unique hand drawn tee ($100 Value)

Caroline Harrison - Print ($150 Value)

Physical Culture Collective - One month free all inclusive class pass ($200 value)