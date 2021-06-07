NYC celebrating reopening with Central Park “mega-concert”

Producer and music biz icon Clive Davis has been tapped to put together a mega-concert to celebrate NYC's reopening, New York Times reports. According to the Times, the working title is "The Official NYC Homecoming Concert in Central Park," and it's tentatively set for Saturday, August 21 at Central Park's Great Lawn. Most of the tickets will be free, with some V.I.P. seating available, and Live Nation is reportedly involved with the production. Davis said they're looking to book eight "iconic" acts to perform to 60,000 attendees, and a television audience. "I can’t think of a better place than the Great Lawn of Central Park to be the place where you say that New York is reopening," he told the Times.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio told the Times that the show is part of a planned "Homecoming Week" re-opening celebration. "This concert is going to be a once in a lifetime opportunity," he said. "It’s going to be an amazing lineup. The whole week is going to be like nothing you’ve ever seen before in New York City."

"It’s an absolutely stunning place for the concert," de Blasio continued. "It makes you feel a deep connection to New York City."

Stay tuned for more details.

