NYC comedy club The Creek & Cave shuts down permanently due to COVID

Very sad news for NYC comedy fans. Long-running Long Island City comedy club The Creek & Cave, which opened in 2006, announced it has closed for good due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Owner Rebecca Trent shared the sad news via Facebook today, saying "I simply wasn’t in a strong enough position going into the pandemic to sustain the Creek without going into insurmountable debt...We had some interested investors, buyers, and ideas. But when it came down to it, the renovations would have been too expensive on a building that’s already crumbling."

Trent went on to say, "The Creek has been my home for 14 years. More importantly, it’s been a home to so much creativity and laughter and ideas. Together, we helped shape the New York comedy scene and comedy as a whole for almost a decade and a half." The club was known for giving comics freedom to stretch out and work on material -- Trent notes that Colin Quinn workshopped his special Unconstitutional there -- and they sometimes had music too.

"Thank you all for bringing this stage to life," Trent closed her long goodbye letter. "And making it feel like church. Thank you for making me feel like a part of the community. Thank you for your jokes and your tears. Thank you for the times. All the times. It meant the world to me."

James Adomian wrote, "It was the totality of my New York. I washed up there ten years ago with nowhere else to go, like some idiot in a fairy tale. Rebecca fixed my wings and helped me fly again and crash again and soar through the crashes."

Mara Wilson wrote, "The Creek and the Cave was this magical place where you could do a show in a basement, watch ten people go into bathroom together to do coke, get hit on by a local comic’s 65-year-old con-man father, and eat a pretty good burrito all within 10 minutes."

You can read Rebecca Trent's full statement, as well as more tributes from Ron Funches, Christian Finnegan, Nick Turner, Chris Distefano, and more below.

Many of NYC's comedy clubs banded together to form the New York Comedy Club Coalition, asking Governor Cuomo to allow them to reopen with reduced capacity and safety precautions, like restaurants, bowling alleys and museums. Comedy clubs and music venues are still closed.

Upper East Side comedy club Dangerfield's closed last month after five decades in business.

THE CREEK AND CAVE OWNER REBECCA TRENT ON CLUB CLOSING