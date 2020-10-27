NYC Councilmembers Brannan & Powers (aka CBGB Caucus) share early voting soundtrack

Back in June, two NYC councilmembers, Justin Brannan, who represents District 43 in Brooklyn and was in hardcore bands Indecision and Most Precious Blood before getting into politics, and Keith Powers, who represents District 4 in Manhattan, formed the "CBGB Caucus" to support efforts by the National Independent Venue Association to help keep venues from having to shut down amid coronavirus closure.

Now, while the situation for venues is no less dire, NYC is in the midst of early voting for the November elections, a process that's been accompanied by long lines at many polling locations (which, this year, include arenas Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center). Brannan and Powers made a playlist for us to help inspire you to vote early -- and to pass the time while you wait in line at the polls. It features songs by Sick of It All, Fugazi, The Menzingers, Earth Crisis, Guided by Voices, Pixies, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Stevie Wonder, and Leonard Cohen, and most of the song titles speak for themselves. Brannan says:

314,723 people across New York City have voted early so far.

100,000 just in Brooklyn alone over the past 3 days.

Some of the lines have been long. Playlists help pass the time.

So… I wanted to share with you an Early Voting playlist compiled by the mighty CBGB Caucus of the New York City Council

Stream the playlist below, and please make sure you VOTE! Finding your polling location for early voting from the NYC Board of Elections. If you want to vote by mail, today (10/27) is the deadline to make your request for a General Absentee Ballot by email, mail, or fax. More information about that can be found on the Board of Elections' site as well. You can also, of course, vote in person on November 3 -- whenever you go, don't forget to wear a mask.