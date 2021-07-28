NYC FREE fest: a month of music, comedy & more at Hudson River Park’s Little Island

NYC FREE is a four-week festival happening at Hudson River Park's Little Island at Pier 55 from August 11 - September 5, featuring music, comedy, dance, theater, art and more. Part of the NY PopsUp initiative, it features 460 artists and 160 performances. It's all free, though events happening in The Amph do requiring reserving tickets. Some highlights:

Members of the String Orchestra of Brooklyn , conductor Eli Spindel , and pianist Adam Tendler will perform Julius Eastman ’s Gay Guerilla and a specially commissioned work by Devonté Hynes (8/13 in The Amph)

Matt Rogers (Haute Dog) and Bowen Yang (SNL) host the "I Don't Think So, Honey!" comedy show (8/14 in The Amph)

Tyshawn Sorey & International Contemporary Ensemble will perform "Autoschediasm," which features "three distinct methods—Gesture, Autonomy, and Category—are used for conductor Sorey to generate the composition in real-time" (8/19 in The Amph).

Angélica Negrón, Caroline Shaw, & Raquel Acevedo Klein join forces for "an evening of new music created in real-time in order to tap into the inherent power of natural moments, gestures, sounds, and silences in search of moments of musical surprise, consonance, and dissonance." (8/27 in The Amph).

September 2 features two notable comedy shows in The Amph: a 7:30 show with John Early, Jo Firestone and more (RSVP); and then at 9:15, Michelle Buteau presents Shalewa Sharpe, Alex English, Pat Brown, Veronica Mosey (RSVP)

Check out the full NYC FREE lineup and schedule here.