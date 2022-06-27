NYC Gay Pride March 2022 in pics

NYC's Pride March returned on Sunday (6/26) for its first in person, full capacity edition since 2019's WorldPride. With Roe v. Wade having been struck down by the Supreme Court days earlier, and the recent passage of laws targeting trans kids and athletes in several states, this year's proceedings had a defiant, politically-charged edge to temper the party atmosphere, but there was also plenty of celebration and fabulous attire, with thousands packing the streets of Manhattan to participate and watch.

Planned Parenthood led Sunday's procession, and there was the usual array of community groups, bikers, sports teams, marching bands, brands, and other groups to follow (but not uniformed police, who have been barred from marching until at least 2025). If you didn't get there early, however, you likely missed most of the politicians, who walked the route ahead of the noon start time.

