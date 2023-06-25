NYC Gay Pride March 2023 in pics

After the Drag March on Friday night and the Dyke March on Saturday, the grand finale of the final weekend in June, the Pride March, took over the streets of Manhattan on Sunday (6/25). The forecasted rain and thunderstorms mostly stayed away (aside from some scattered drizzles) throughout the afternoon, which began with the traditional moment of silence at noon, followed by a shower of rainbow confetti and the Sirens MC leading the charge. From there, it was the usual collection of community groups, marching bands, and corporate brands (the upcoming Barbie movie was well represented), with a heavy police presence (continuing from last year, however, they've been barred from marching until at least 2025), and hundreds of thousands of rainbow-attired spectators packing the streets to watch. See lots of pictures from the day (some are NSFW) by Amanda Hatfield below.

