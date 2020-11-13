NYC’s Blue Note jazz club reopening for dining with “incidental music”

After being closed during the pandemic, Iconic NYC jazz club Blue Note will reopen for dining for the holiday season on Friday, November 27, and will "continue on select evenings" for dinner, at 6 PM & 8 PM, and "select weekends: for brunch at 11 AM and 1 PM. “I am very happy to announce that the Blue Note will reopen for dining this holiday season,” says Blue Note's Steven Bensusan. “The safety of our guests is our highest priority and our staff is working around the clock to ensure our guests have a comfortable dining experience.”

Along with meals will be "incidental music" from Blue Note regulars including Eddie Palmieri, Bill Charlap, Maurice “Mobetta” Brown, Keyon Harrold, Marcus Strickland, Theo Croker, Wayne Escoffrey, Jeremy Pelt, Michael King, Shekwage Ode, Eric Wheeler, Peter Washington, Kenny Washington, James Burton, Victor Gould, Rashaan Carter, Mark Whitfield Jr and more.

The club notes: "Seating will be limited to 25% capacity and approved COVID-safe procedures will be implemented per the guidelines set forth by the City of New York, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and New York State Department of Health."

Dinner reservations are being taken now and there will also be ticketed livestreams for all incidental music performances. Check out the schedule.

Due to in COVID cases, NY governor Andrew Cuomo rolled back hours for bars and restaurants, which currently must close at 10 PM.