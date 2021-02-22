NYC movie theaters allowed to reopen at 25% capacity

After nearly a full year closed due to the pandemic, NYC movie theaters will be allowed to reopen as of March 5 at 25% capacity, with no more than 50 people in any theater. Also, masks will be mandatory, and theaters must use assigned seating and have enhanced air filtration systems in place.

The news came on Monday during New York governor Andrew Cuomo's latest press briefing. NYC rules are consistent with movie theaters in the rest of the state and no Covid-19 testing will be required (unlike at arenas).