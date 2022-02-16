NYC rappers meet with Eric Adams over “alarming” drill music

NYC mayor Eric Adams recently made headlines when he spoke out against "alarming" drill music, calling for it to be removed from social media and saying he wanted to hold a meeting with Brooklyn rappers. On Tuesday night (2/15), that meeting happened: as Okayplayer points out, Fivio Foreign, Maino, B-Lovee, Slow Bucks, and Bleezy were among those who met with the mayor.

Maino posted a video from the meeting on Instagram. "It’s been a lot of talk about drill rap, drill music in New York City, connecting violence with the culture, and I just wanted to create a conversation with the mayor," he said. "We brought Fivio here, we got young B-Lovee here, Slow Bucks here, we got Bleezy here, to talk about what’s really happening so the mayor could get a real perspective and real understanding of what drill rap is, and so we could have some real dialogue and really make things happen."

"We’re going to roll out something together on the whole conversation and I’m looking forward to it," Adams said, shaking hands with Maino.

Also among those in attendence was NYS Assembly candidate Hercules E. Reid, who wrote:

Thank you @nycmayor and @officialmainotv for bringing together the culture for a productive conversation last night. One message was clear, we have to work together to keep our city safe. We need to provide jobs, resources, and real to the communities living in poverty if we are ever going to reshape negative narratives on our culture that we love. Music has been an avenue for many to make it out. We should not have to be lucky making it out and off to better circumstances for ourselves and our families. Looking forward to bringing this conversation to the streets and continuing the conversation we had last night with @fivioforeign_8fs @blovee.1 @ricksteel @ceoslow @suaveluciano @bucksy_luciano @bleezydod @mainohustlehard and more. Stay tuned

CEO SLOW also posted to Instagram following the meeting, writing:

It was (David Norman Dinkins) 1st & now we have here b4 us the honorable (Eric Adams) - @nycMayor

I simply wanna say thank you it was a honor… Just know small steps in the right direction can turn out to be the biggest step of our lives..

This wasn’t just a conversation about “DRILL MUSIC” This was also a conversation about what’s really going on within our Community,The poverty,Police,Laws, Real programs,That teach you what they not teaching in these schools.. Tech, building credit, coding, Financial literacy etc. Also wanna S/O my brother @MainoHustleHard for not making this about him but about the Artist who are affected by the false narratives… Respect King

Suave Luciano wrote: