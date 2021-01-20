NYC subway station and street sign given makeover to celebrate Biden’s inauguration

Biden was sworn in today, and to celebrate, street artist Adrian Wilson gave a NYC subway station and street sign similar makeovers to the ones he did in tribute of Eddie Van Halen, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and others. He transformed the 46th St M and R station in Astoria to now read "46th Joe" and "45th Out," and the outside of the station got a heart and an added "BIDEN" after the M and R.

Wilson also honored Biden in SoHo, where the Thompson St sign, where it intersects with Spring St, now says "Trumpsgone St," and the "One Way" sign above it now reads "Gone Away." See more pictures of Wilson's work below...

"It's basically a New York City goodbye," Wilson told Patch about the pieces. "You either leave here because you have to or you want to, and Trump's left New York because he has to."