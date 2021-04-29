NYC to “fully reopen” on July 1, de Blasio says

Following the announcement that restaurant and bar curfews will be lifted in May comes another update in our gradual reopening from COVID lockdown. NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio, speaking on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," said plans were for the city to "fully reopen" on July 1. "We are ready for stores to open, for businesses to open, offices, theaters, full strength," de Blasio said.

"What we’re seeing is that people have gotten vaccinated at extraordinary numbers," de Blasio continued. "This is going to be the summer of New York City. I think people are going to flock to New York City because they want to live again."

Music venues will also be able to reopen at full capacity, for the first time since shutting down early in the COVID crisis, in March of 2020. Venues were allowed to reopen at limited capacities beginning on April 2, but many have chosen not to, or been unable for financial reasons, as they count on operating with a full house to make enough money to stay open.

As you may have noticed, we've recently begun to see a resurgence in tour announcements for later this year, and this news makes those shows seem all the more likely to go on, versus having to be postponed again. Stay tuned.