NYC venues temporarily closing & requiring masks amid Omicron surge; Tours cancelling

UPDATE: LCD Soundsystem released a statement about going forward with the remainder of their Brooklyn Steel residency.

UPDATE 2: Several shows scheduled for tonight (Saturday, 12/18) have now been cancelled, including Lagwagon at Warsaw, Anthony Green at The Sultan Room, and Yautja at Saint Vitus Bar.

PREVIOUSLY:

NYC has fallen rapidly into the grip of a surge of the Omicron COVID variant, and while we haven't, at this point, seen the kinds of mass show cancellations and venue closures that characterized the initial COVID lockdown in March of 2020, they are starting to happen more frequently again. Baby's All Right in Williamsburg has announced that they're shutting down until New Year's Eve, writing, "so yeah, bummed as you are that this is going down rn but Baby is gonna take a chill until our NYE party. We'll make sure to take care of all the logistics with possible reschedulings and refunds etc so cozy up and stay safe out there. We wish everyone a beautiful holiday and we'll see you on New Year's and beyond." Sir Babygirl and Public Practice are among the artists that were scheduled to play, though many of the shows were being postponed before Baby's even made their own announcement.

Nearby Union Pool postponed the remainder of this week's shows, including Wild Yaks, Dropper, and Sleepy Doug on Friday night (12/17) and Blonde Otter Xmas Spectacular on Saturday night (12/18). "All tickets will be refunded," they write. "Reschedule dates to come. Stay safe and get tested."

Ridgewood's TV Eye announced today that it would be closed till Christmas Eve:

East Williamsburg venue Our Wicked Lady will be closed through the weekend:

At Trans-Pecos, Saturday night's show, which was to feature Editrix, Stuck, Smile Machine, and Bueno, was also cancelled.

Other venues are continuing to hold shows but instating new mask mandates, including Saint Vitus Bar, Bowery Ballroom, and Mercury Lounge. Vitus writes, "Indoor masking at Vitus is now required. Thank you for your understanding and for being cool about it. Be excellent to each other."

A message from Bowery Ballroom and Mercury Lounge reads, "Given the current surge in COVID-19 cases in the New York Metropolitan area, we ask that anyone entering Bowery Ballroom & Mercury Lounge wear a mask for the entirety of their visit while not actively eating or drinking until further notice. If you do not have a mask we will provide one for you upon entry. Thank you for your help and cooperation!"

Meanwhile, Elsewhere is also closing over the winter holidays beginning on Saturday (12/18), to renovate the space.

Other cancellations and postponements have been happening recently at shows and events throughout the area, too. The Radio City Rockettes cancelled four performances scheduled for Friday, 12/17 because of "breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the production," and multiple Broadway productions have been forced to cancel shows this week. Ladyfag had Lil' Kim set to play her new CHIM3RA party, but that was postponed last minute, as was STRUT's Night of 1000 Amandas, that was set for a few nights ago. Anika Pyle (who released a 2021 solo album we love) cancelled her support slot for Brian Fallon's holiday shows in NJ, and at least three shows scheduled at Littlefield in Brooklyn through Monday are now cancelled, including Monday's Butterboy comedy show that David Cross was scheduled to appear at.

NY's Laura Stevenson has dropped off as support for this week's Northeast Front Bottoms shows.

The overnight surge of NYC event cancellations due the insane spike in cases here is, of course, not unique. National and international tours are also getting cancelled (Wolves in the Throne Room / Full of Hell, Dave Hause, The Charlatans, The Damned, Katatonia, Houndmouth, MØ and Tribulation, just name a few). Eyehategod announced they were affected by COVID back on December 1st and dropped off the rest of the GWAR tour that hit NY again a few nights ago, and cancelled all their December headlining dates too (we hope they're doing ok!).

Stay safe and stay tuned for updates.