NYC will require COVID vaccine proof to attend indoor performances, movies, dining, etc

NYC will begin requiring proof of vaccination to dine, go to the gym, see a movie, or attend performances indoors. Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the new policy at a press conference on Tuesday (8/3). It's called the "Key to NYC Pass," and he says it will be phased in over the coming weeks, with full implementation beginning the week of August 16, and inspections and enforcement beginning after Labor Day, on September 13.

"It will require vaccination for workers and customers in indoor dining, in indoor fitness facilities, indoor entertainment facilities," de Blasio said. “The only way to patronize these businesses indoors is if you’re vaccinated."

"This is crucial, because we know that this will encourage a lot more vaccination," he continued.

People will be able to display proof of vaccination via the Excelsior Pass, NYC's new vaccine app, or their paper vaccine card. A negative COVID test result won't be able to be used instead. Stay tuned for more details.

While de Blasio has resisted reinstating a mask mandate, he's mentioned that he would "seriously consider" a program like France's vaccine passpost. "We’ve got to shake people at this point and say, ‘Come on now,’" he said on MSNBC's Morning Joe last week. "We tried voluntary. We could not have been more kind and compassionate. Free testing, everywhere you turn, incentives, friendly, warm embrace. The voluntary phase is over. It’s time for mandates, because it’s the only way to protect our people."

NYC venues City Winery and Elsewhere announced their own vaccine mandates just ahead of this announcement, and Japanese Breakfast also recently announced she'd require vaccine proof and masks at her shows.