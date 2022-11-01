NYC’s 2022 Village Halloween Parade in pictures

NYC's Village Halloween Parade returned for its 49th annual edition on Monday (10/31), drawing thousands of costumed revelers both to march along 6th Ave, and line the streets to watch. This year's festivities were dampened somewhat by rain, with the crowd starting to thin a bit as the evening went on, but plenty of people were undeterred.

2022's theme was freedom, and costumes ranged from pop culture and politically inspired to scary to funny, with multiple people dressing as personifications of inflation. There were also the usual assortment of puppets, floats, and marching bands -- including the Brooklyn United Marching Band, this year's Grand Marshall. See pictures from the night below.