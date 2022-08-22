NYC’s Big Climate Thing festival (Khruangbin, Courtney Barnett, HAIM, more) has been postponed

The Big Climate Thing, the three-day festival at Queens' Forest Hills Stadium in September with Khruangbin, The Roots, Flaming Lips, The War on Drugs, Courtney Barnett, Haim, Princess Nokia and more to raise awareness for climate change, has been postponed. The organizers wrote in a statement:

The artists, climate movement leaders, and partners of this event take the responsibility of representing those fighting for survival on the front lines of ecological disaster and environmental justice incredibly seriously. Collectively, we felt that if we couldn't produce the event in a way that met the high standards for participation and impact that are the foundation of The Big Climate Thing, then it was the responsible choice to postpone until we can.

The organizers add, "We are so grateful to have had this chance to form a vital community with you and look forward to a reimagined event in 2023."

Read the full statement below.