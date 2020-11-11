NYC’s DJ Spinbad dead at 46; A-Trak, El-P, Russell Peters & others pay tribute

Influential, long-running NYC DJ and producer DJ Spinbad (real name Chris Sullivan) has passed away at age 46. Cause of death is not yet known. Russell Peters, for whom Spinbad was his tour DJ for years, wrote:

This is a post I had hoped I’d never have to make but it’s with a broken heart that I have to say, bye to my brother, my friend, my DJ, one of the most creative and brilliant minds I’ve ever known... i can’t believe you’re not here anymore... trying to find the right pictures of us has me all fucked up and crying, because we have waaaay too many memories together... I love you my brother and I don’t know how to keep it together...

#RIPDjSpinbad #MyBrother

Spinbad was a DJ for NYC radio stations WWPR and WHTZ/Z100, and he released several albums and mixtapes, including a FabricLive compilation in 2004 and 1995's highly influential Rocks the Casbah (The '80s Megamix). "Listen, this mixtape changed the game," A-Trak wrote, referring to the latter.

Tributes have also come in from El-P, R.A. the Rugged Man, Atmosphere, DJ Yoda, Jean Grae, DJ Z-Trip, Hot 97, and many others. You can read their tributes and stream Rocks the Casbah below.

Rest in peace, Spinbad.