NYC’s first legal, recreational weed dispensary to open this month
New York's first legal, recreational weed dispensary is set to open in Manhattan on December 29. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement that HIV/AIDS non-profit Housing Works will operate the location, called Housing Works Cannabis Co and located at 750 Broadway near Astor Place, in a storefront that once housed a Gap. It'll be open seven days a week from 11 AM to 7 PM, with hours expected to adjust after the initial opening.
"We set a course just nine months ago to start New York's adult-use cannabis market off on the right foot by prioritizing equity, and now, we're fulfilling that goal," Hochul said in a statement. "The industry will continue to grow from here, creating inclusive opportunity in every corner of New York State with revenues directed to our schools and revitalizing communities."
"This is a once in a lifetime moment," Sasha Nutgent, store manager of the soon-to-open dispensary, added. "That said, our nonprofit's mission remains as urgent as ever. We are eager to take the lead as a social equity model for America's cannabis industry, specifically with our hiring practices and continued support of individuals and communities disproportionately impacted by the unjust War on Drugs."
Trivette Knowles, a spokesperson for the state Office of Cannabis Management, told Gothamist that additional retail license holders are expected to open stores and delivery services in January. Stay tuned.