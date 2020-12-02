NYC’s Jazz Standard has closed permanently due to COVID

The pandemic has taken another NYC club: Jazz Standard, which opened in 1997 and has been operating inside of Danny Meyer's Blue Smoke BBQ since 2002, has closed along with the restaurant. "We have explored every avenue to arrive at a different outcome, but due to the pandemic and months without revenue — as well as a lengthy rent negotiation that has come to a standstill — we've reached the disappointing conclusion that there is no alternative but to close Jazz Standard and Blue Smoke Flatiron," wrote the owners in a statement. "The current situation surrounding the pandemic, including the regulations for restaurants and live music, make it impossible to maintain our quality and continue to 'set the standard.'"

"While our physical doors may be shut, our passion to serve and entertain lives on and we are optimistic about the future and writing the next chapter of Jazz Standard," the club wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to our team members, our guests, and the city of New York for embracing Jazz Standard and supporting us throughout the years."

As for that next chapter, while it's been closed since March, Jazz Standard has hosted livestream performances, including shows like their Mingus Mondays series, and they say that those will continue. Check out their schedule here.