NYC’s Necrofest 2022 lineup: Sanguisugabogg, Devil Master, No/Más, 200 Stab Wounds, Gel, more

NYC's Necrofest returns for its 2022 edition on July 8-10 at Saint Vitus Bar, and they've announced the final lineups for all three days. Friday (7/8) has Devil Master, Gel, Hustler, The Lousy, Come Mierda, and Funeral Dancer; on Saturday (7/9), it's Sanguisugabogg, Outer Heaven, 200 Stab Wounds, Teeth, Miasmatic Necrosis, Mutilatred, Oxalate, Castle Freak, and Exsanguinated; and Sunday (7/10) features No/Más, Sissy Spacek, Chepang, Moisturizer, Sarin, Midwest Lust, White Phosphorus, Uniform vocalist Michael Berdan, Hallucination Realized, and Ixias⁠. Tickets are on sale now.

Their Necrofest show on July 8 serves as the NYC stop on Devil Master's tour supporting their new album Ecstasies of Never Ending Night. The tour includes dates with Hulder, and three shows opening My Chemical Romance's reunion tour. See all dates below.

DEVIL MASTER: 2022 TOUR

5/29: Baltimore, MD - Maryland Deathfest (Rams Head Live)

7/08: Brooklyn, NY - Necrofest

7/09: Boston, MA - Sonia

7/10: Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz

7/11: Ottawa, ON - Dominion Tavern

7/12: Toronto, ON - The Garrison

7/13: Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

7/14: Cleveland Heights, OH - The Foundry

7/15: Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge (w/ Hulder)

7/16: Indianapolis, IN - The Black Circle (w/ Hulder)

7/17: St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room (w/ Hulder)

7/18: Nashville, TN - Drk Mttr

7/19: TBD

7/20: Atlanta, GA - Boggs

7/21: Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger

7/22: Richmond, VA - Warehouse

7/23: Washington, DC - Songbyrd

8/29: Philadelphia PA - Wells Fargo Center (w/ My Chemical Romance)

9/27: Houston TX - Toyota Center (w/ My Chemical Romance)

9/28: Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center (w/ My Chemical Romance)