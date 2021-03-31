NYC’s New Colossus fest announces 2022 dates, presenting in-person The Natvral show this weekend

The 2020 edition of New Colossus Festival, which happens right before SXSW and features a lot of international bands on their way to Austin, was one of the last festivals to happen in the United States, wrapping up just days before lockdown was enacted in 2020. They took 2021 off but have just announced they'll be back in 2022 from March 9-13 at venues all over the East Village and Lower East Side. Details, obviously, still to come.

Meanwhile, New Colossus is presenting an in-person, socially distanced show on Sunday, April 4 at 18th Ward Brewery from 2 - 6 PM. It's a record release show for former Pains of Being Pure at Heart frontman Kip Berman's solo debut as The Natvral, and also playing are Charlotte Rose Benjamin and Jelly Kelly. It's free and all-ages. "Wear a mask, be safe and all that jazz," says Kip. Poster for the show is below.

New Colossus has also been hosting virtual performances on their YouTube and their April lineup includes UK groups Talkboy and The Lotts, Tracy Bonham, French band Tapeworms, and more. Check out the full schedule below.

NEW COLOSSUS - UPCOMING LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

April 2 - Talkboy (Leeds, England)

April 9 - Balance Artists Presents: Mystic Peach (Southampton, England) with Lotts (Warrington, England)

April 16 - “upstairs neighbours” with Mothland presents: Nora Kelly (Of Dishpit) (Montreal, QC)

Visibly Choked (Montreal, QC)

April 23 - “downstairs neighbors” with Marion Raw (Mexico City, Mexico) plus Tapeworms (Lille, France)

April 30 - Tracy Bonham with Rene Hart (Brooklyn, NY)

Performing songs from "Young Maestros Vol. 1" album, for her new music program at Melodeon Music House.