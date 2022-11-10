NYC’s New Colossus fest announces initial 2023 lineup

The 2023 edition of NYC's New Colossus Festival runs March 8-13 at venues all over the East Village and the Lower East Side, including Mercury Lounge, Berlin Under A, Arlene’s Grocery, Bowery Ballroom, Bowery Electric, Heaven Can Wait, Pianos, and more. Happening just before SXSW, the festival features many artists from all over the world on their way to Austin and was designed to have the same flavor that CMJ had, so you can hop from venue to venue each night.

They've just announced the initial lineup of over 100 artists which include Jeanines, Teenage Halloween, THUS LOVE, Jane Inc, Poster Paints (members of Frightened Rabbit), Blushing, Heaven for Real, Marci (members of TOPS), and many more. Check out the initial lineup, and the official New Colossus playlist, below.

Festival badges for New Colossus are on sale now.

NEW COLOSSUS FESTIVAL - 2023 LINEUP

36? (CA)

802 (CA)

Adwaith (UK)

Anthony OKS (CA)

Arverne (US)

Astronomies (NO)

Ava Vegas (DE)

BIG SEA (IT)

Bloomsday (US)

Blushing (US)

Bonnie Trash (CA)

Boy With Apple (SE)

boy wonder (CA)

Buff Ginger (US)

Bummer Camp (US)

CHARMAINE (CA)

Claudia Bouvette (CA)

Clea Anaïs (CA)

Colatura (US)

church crush (US)

Data Animal (DE)

Day & Dream (US)

Dead Tooth (US)

Deep Sea Peach Tree (US)

Diary (US)

Dirty Freud (UK)

Father Koi (US)

Fears (UK)

French Cassettes (US)

Gäy (DK)

GIUNGLA (IT)

Hang Him to the Scales (US)

Heaven For Real (CA)

Helen Ganya (UK)

Her Dark Heaven (US)

Her Skin (IT)

High. (US)

His His (CA)

Hoorsees (FR)

Hope (DE)

InCircles (US)

J. Pastel (US)

Jane Inc. (CA)

Jeanines (US)

Jolé (UK)

Julia Logan (SE)

Kali Horse (CA)

Keegan Powell (CA)

Keeper E. (CA)

knitting (CA)

KOKO (IT)

Lahnah (US)

Lauren Lakis (US)

Laveda (US)

Lucy Kruger & The Lost Boys (DE)

Lukka (US)

LUNACY (US)

MANE (AU)

Marci (CA)

Mary Shelley (US)

Monsoon (US)

My Son The Doctor (US)

Nat Vazer (AU)

Naya Ali (CA)

NEVVA (US)

O. Wake (US)

Oh Imanuela (UK)

Pale Dīan (US)

Phillip Jon Taylor (UK)

Picture Show (US)

Plàsi (SE)

Pons (US)

Poster Paints (US)

Public Body (UK)

Pulsr (US)

Punchlove (US)

Ringing (US)

Robber Robber (US)

Roost.World (US)

Saloon Dion (UK)

Secret American (US)

Shallow Waves (CA)

Shanghai Qiutian (CN)

Shred Flintstone (US)

Sid Simons (US)

Silverbacks (IE)

Slow Fiction (US)

Slut Magic (US)

Snotty Nose Rez Kids (CA)

Sobs (SG)

Spirits of Leo (US)

stranger waves (US)

Teenage Halloween (US)

Ten Minute Detour (CA)

The After Hours (US)

The Garrys (CA)

The Pleasure Majenta (DE)

The Tarrys (US)

The Vices (NL)

THUS LOVE (US)

Two-Man Giant Squid (US)

Web Hex (US)

Windier (US)

Work Wife (US)

Wynona Bleach (UK)