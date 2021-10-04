NYC’s New Colossus Festival announces initial 2022 lineup

NYC's New Colossus Festival will be back from March 9-13 at venues in the East Village and Lower East Side. As in years past, they fest happens the weekend before SXSW Music Festival, and many international and emerging artists stop here first before heading to Austin. They've just announced the initial lineup, which includes UK bands Garden Centre, Qlowski, and The Lotts, Canadian groups Tallies, Capitol, Art d’ Ecco, and Living Hour, U.S. groups Real Numbers, Cigarettes For Breakfast, The Gloomies, OK Cowgirl, and more. Over 50 artists were announced and you can check out the initial lineup below.

Venues include Mercury Lounge, Berlin, East Berlin, Pianos, Arlene's Grocery, Bowery Electric, and more, and in addition to live music there will be talks, industry panel discussions and more. Festival passes are on sale now.

The 2020 New Colossus Festival happened just before lockdown, making it one of the last US festivals to actually happen last year. Stay tuned for more lineup additions.

NEW COLOSSUS FESTIVAL 2022 INITIAL LINEUP

A Very Special Episode (US)

Art d’ Ecco (CA)

Beechwood (US)

Blushing (US)

Bobby West (UK)

Buckets (US)

Capitol (CA)

Ciel (UK)

Cigarettes For Breakfast (US)

Climates (US)

Data Animal (NZ)

Dead Tooth (US)

Deep Sea Peach Tree (US)

Diary (US)

Docents (US)

Emily Weekes (US)

Fawns of Love (CA)

Forever Honey (US)

Garden Centre (UK)

GIFT (US)

GIRL SKIN (US)

Holy Wisdom L.L.C. (US)

Jango Flash (UK)

Jelly Kelly (US)

Kierst (US)

Lily Desmond (US)

Living Hour (CA)

Love, Burns (US)

Lunacy (US)

Maria BC (US)

Mary Shelley (US)

Morning Silk (US)

Mother Tongues (CA)

Nicole Mercedes (US)

Ok Cowgirl (US)

Phantom Handshakes (US)

Punchlove (US)

Qlowski (IT/UK)

Raavi (US)

Razor Braids (US)

Real Numbers (US)

S.C.A.B. (US)

Sahara (CA)

Slow Fiction (US)

Sportsfan (CA)

Strawberry Launch (US)

Sunglaciers (CA)

Tallies (CA)

The Backfires (UK)

The Gloomies (US)

The Lotts (UK)

The Natvral (US)

Wah Together (US)

Wetsuit (US)

Yours Are The Only Ears (US)

Zoon (CA)