NYC’s On Air podcast fest 2023 lineup: Connor Ratliff, Craig Finn & Kevin Morby, Talib Kweli, more

The 2023 edition of NYC's podcast-oriented On Air Fest happens February 23-25 at Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg. This year's lineup includes Dead Eyes' Connor Ratliff, the relaunch of On Being with Krista Tippett, Pivot's Audie Cornish & Kara Swisher, Not Lost with Brendan Francis Newnam and guest John Cameron Mitchell, People's Party with Talib Kweli and Jasmine Leigh, Sisters with Kaitlin & Natalie Prest, That's How I Remember It with Craig Finn and guest Kevin Morby, Slowburn: Roe V. Wade, and more.

There's also "On Air: The Podcast Experience" where multiple rooms at Wythe Hotel will be taken over by a collection of podcasts and their creators, including My Favorite Murder, On Being Project and The Heart.

Festival passes are on sale now. Daily lineups are still to be announced, but you can check out the list of all "On Air Fest" events below.

ON AIR FEST | 2023 LINEUP

Main Stage Sessions

Audie Cornish & Kara Swisher

Connor Ratliff

Slowburn: Roe V. Wade

Not Lost with Brendan Francis Newnam & John Cameron Mitchell

On Being with Krista Tippett

People's Party with Talib Kweli and Jasmine Leigh

Sisters with Kaitlin & Natalie Prest

Ronald Young Jr.

Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso

The Slowdown with Major Jackson

The Africas vs. America

The Podcast Penthouse

Grown (from The Moth)

Life Kit

Radiotopia Presents: Bot Love

Sheroes

That's How I Remember It with Craig Finn & Kevin Morby

On Air: The Podcast Experience

My Favorite Murder

On Being Project

The Heart

+ Much More TBA