NYC’s On Air podcast fest 2023 lineup: Connor Ratliff, Craig Finn & Kevin Morby, Talib Kweli, more
The 2023 edition of NYC's podcast-oriented On Air Fest happens February 23-25 at Wythe Hotel in Williamsburg. This year's lineup includes Dead Eyes' Connor Ratliff, the relaunch of On Being with Krista Tippett, Pivot's Audie Cornish & Kara Swisher, Not Lost with Brendan Francis Newnam and guest John Cameron Mitchell, People's Party with Talib Kweli and Jasmine Leigh, Sisters with Kaitlin & Natalie Prest, That's How I Remember It with Craig Finn and guest Kevin Morby, Slowburn: Roe V. Wade, and more.
There's also "On Air: The Podcast Experience" where multiple rooms at Wythe Hotel will be taken over by a collection of podcasts and their creators, including My Favorite Murder, On Being Project and The Heart.
Festival passes are on sale now. Daily lineups are still to be announced, but you can check out the list of all "On Air Fest" events below.
ON AIR FEST | 2023 LINEUP
Main Stage Sessions
Audie Cornish & Kara Swisher
Connor Ratliff
Slowburn: Roe V. Wade
Not Lost with Brendan Francis Newnam & John Cameron Mitchell
On Being with Krista Tippett
People's Party with Talib Kweli and Jasmine Leigh
Sisters with Kaitlin & Natalie Prest
Ronald Young Jr.
Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso
The Slowdown with Major Jackson
The Africas vs. America
The Podcast Penthouse
Grown (from The Moth)
Life Kit
Radiotopia Presents: Bot Love
Sheroes
That's How I Remember It with Craig Finn & Kevin Morby
On Air: The Podcast Experience
My Favorite Murder
On Being Project
The Heart
+ Much More TBA